COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina sophomore edge rusher Dylan Stewart has been named to The Sporting News 2025 preseason All-America first team, the national publication announced today.
Stewart, a 6-5, 245-pounder from Washington, D.C. earned FWAA Freshman All-America honors last season after recording 10.5 tackles for loss including 6.5 sacks in his first season with the Garnet & Black. He was also a finalist for the Shaun Alexander National Freshman of the Year award and was a member of the SEC All-Freshman team in 2024. This season, Stewart has been named a preseason All-SEC first team selection by the media and is on the watch list for the Walter Camp Player of the Year and the Bronko Nagurski Award.
Stewart and the Gamecocks will open the 2025 season in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, August 31, when they face the Virginia Tech Hokies out of the ACC. Game time is set for 3 pm and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN.
First-team Offense
QB: Arch Manning, Texas
RB: Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
RB: Isaac Brown, Louisville
WR: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
WR: Ryan Williams, Alabama
WR: Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
TE: Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
T: Spencer Fano, Utah
G: Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State
C: Jake Slaughter, Florida
G: Ar’maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M
T: Francis Mauigoa, Miami
AP: Desmond Reid, Pitt
First-team Defense
DL: Tim Keenan III, Alabama
DL: Peter Woods, Clemson
Edge: T.J. Parker, Clemson
Edge: Dylan Stewart
LB: Kyle Louis, Pitt
LB: Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
LB: Aiden Fisher, Indiana
CB: Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
CB: Leonard Moore, Notre Dame
S: Caleb Downs, Ohio State
S: Michael Taaffe, Texas
DB: Dillon Thieneman, Oregon
First-team Specialists
K: Dominic Zvada, Michigan
P: Brett Thorson, Georgia
KR: Keelan Marion, Miami
PR: Kam Shanks, Arkansas
Second-team Offense
QB: Cade Klubnik, Clemson
RB: Makhi Hughes, Oregon
RB: Nick Singleton, Penn State
WR: Eric Rivers, Georgia Tech
WR: Antonio Williams, Clemson
WR: Carnell Tate, Ohio State
TE: Tanner Koziol, Houston
T: Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
G: Cayden Green, Missouri
C: Iapani Laloulu, Oregon
G: Jaeden Roberts, Alabama
T: Gennings Dunker, Iowa
AP: Quintrevion Wisner, Texas
Second-team Defense
DL: Zane Durant, Penn State
DL: Reuben Bain Jr., Miami
EDGE: Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss
EDGE: Colin Simmons, Texas
LB: Sonny Styles, Ohio State
LB: CJ Allen, Georgia
LB: Whit Weeks, LSU
CB: D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana
CB: Chandler Rivers, Duke
S: KJ Bolden, Georgia
S: Koi Perich, Minnesota
DB: Isaiah Nwokobia, SMU
Second-team Specialists
K: Peyton Woodring, Georgia
P: Palmer Williams, Baylor
KR: Rayshawn Pleasant, Auburn
PR: Kaden Wetjen, Iowa