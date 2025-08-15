COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina sophomore edge rusher Dylan Stewart has been named to The Sporting News 2025 preseason All-America first team, the national publication announced today.

Stewart, a 6-5, 245-pounder from Washington, D.C. earned FWAA Freshman All-America honors last season after recording 10.5 tackles for loss including 6.5 sacks in his first season with the Garnet & Black. He was also a finalist for the Shaun Alexander National Freshman of the Year award and was a member of the SEC All-Freshman team in 2024. This season, Stewart has been named a preseason All-SEC first team selection by the media and is on the watch list for the Walter Camp Player of the Year and the Bronko Nagurski Award.

Stewart and the Gamecocks will open the 2025 season in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, August 31, when they face the Virginia Tech Hokies out of the ACC. Game time is set for 3 pm and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

First-team Offense

QB: Arch Manning, Texas

RB: Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

RB: Isaac Brown, Louisville

WR: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

WR: Ryan Williams, Alabama

WR: Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

TE: Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

T: Spencer Fano, Utah

G: Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

C: Jake Slaughter, Florida

G: Ar’maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M

T: Francis Mauigoa, Miami

AP: Desmond Reid, Pitt

First-team Defense

DL: Tim Keenan III, Alabama

DL: Peter Woods, Clemson

Edge: T.J. Parker, Clemson

Edge: Dylan Stewart

LB: Kyle Louis, Pitt

LB: Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

LB: Aiden Fisher, Indiana

CB: Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

CB: Leonard Moore, Notre Dame

S: Caleb Downs, Ohio State

S: Michael Taaffe, Texas

DB: Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

First-team Specialists

K: Dominic Zvada, Michigan

P: Brett Thorson, Georgia

KR: Keelan Marion, Miami

PR: Kam Shanks, Arkansas

Second-team Offense

QB: Cade Klubnik, Clemson

RB: Makhi Hughes, Oregon

RB: Nick Singleton, Penn State

WR: Eric Rivers, Georgia Tech

WR: Antonio Williams, Clemson

WR: Carnell Tate, Ohio State

TE: Tanner Koziol, Houston

T: Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

G: Cayden Green, Missouri

C: Iapani Laloulu, Oregon

G: Jaeden Roberts, Alabama

T: Gennings Dunker, Iowa

AP: Quintrevion Wisner, Texas

Second-team Defense

DL: Zane Durant, Penn State

DL: Reuben Bain Jr., Miami

EDGE: Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss

EDGE: Colin Simmons, Texas

LB: Sonny Styles, Ohio State

LB: CJ Allen, Georgia

LB: Whit Weeks, LSU

CB: D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana

CB: Chandler Rivers, Duke

S: KJ Bolden, Georgia

S: Koi Perich, Minnesota

DB: Isaiah Nwokobia, SMU

Second-team Specialists

K: Peyton Woodring, Georgia

P: Palmer Williams, Baylor

KR: Rayshawn Pleasant, Auburn

PR: Kaden Wetjen, Iowa