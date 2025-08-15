COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Southeastern Conference announced game dates and matchups for the 2025-26 men’s basketball season on Wednesday. The Gamecocks will open SEC play at home on Jan. 3 against Vanderbilt.

All mid-week games are still subject to change for TV according to SEC Scheduling Parameters. Game times and TV designations will be finalized over the coming weeks with ESPN serving as the home family of networks for SEC basketball.

South Carolina will play LSU, Georgia and defending NCAA Champion Florida twice and all other league opponents once.

The home slate is highlighted by five Saturday home games and mid-week matchups against the Gators (Jan. 27 or Jan. 28), Kentucky (Feb. 24 or 25) and the final game of the season at Colonial Life Arena against Tennessee (March 3 or 4).

The final game of the regular season for the Gamecocks will take place Saturday, March 7 at Ole Miss. The SEC Tournament returns to Nashville, Tenn. March 11-15, 2026 at Bridgestone Arena.

The SEC is coming off one of the most dominate seasons in college basketball history in 2024-25. SEC teams won a record 88.9 percent (185-23) of their regular season non-conference games in 2025. Their KenPom.com rating of +22.09 was the highest in history. In 2025, the SEC also set NCAA records with 14 NCAA Tournament selections and seven Sweet 16 teams while tying the NCAA record with four teams in the Elite Eight. Auburn and Florida advanced to the Final Four with the Gators winning the league’s first National Championship since 2012.

2026 South Carolina Men’s Basketball SEC Schedule:

Saturday, January 3 vs. Vanderbilt

Tuesday OR Wednesday, January 6/7 at LSU

Saturday, January 10 vs. Georgia

Tuesday OR Wednesday, January 13/14 at Arkansas

Saturday, January 17 at Auburn

Tuesday OR Wednesday, January 20/21 vs. Oklahoma

Saturday, January 24 at Texas A&M

Tuesday OR Wednesday, January 27/28 vs. Florida

Saturday, January 31 vs. LSU

Tuesday OR Wednesday, February 3/4 at Texas

Saturday, February 7 vs. Missouri

Saturday, February 14 at Alabama

Tuesday OR Wednesday, February 17/18 at Florida

Saturday, February 21 vs. Mississippi State

Tuesday OR Wednesday, February 24/25 vs. Kentucky

Saturday, February 28 at Georgia

Tuesday OR Wednesday, March 3/4 vs. Tennessee

Saturday, March 7 at Ole Miss

March 11-15 SEC Tournament (Nashville, Tenn.)

– home games in BOLD