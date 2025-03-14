NEWBERRY — The Newberry College football team will officially begin spring practice on March 24 and head coach Todd Knight announced that the spring game will take place on Saturday, April 26th at noon.

The Wolves are coming off back-to-back losing seasons, which includes a 3-7 record in 2024. Despite a bad record, the Wolves were right in the thick of the South Atlantic Conference, but a disappointing homecoming loss to Limestone derailed their season.

It has been a struggle to find good consistent quarterback play for the Wolves over the past two seasons. The quarterback position will be a key position battle to watch this spring and when fall camp opens up. Also, the defensive front seven of the Wolves took a major hit with loss of Luke Taylor, Colby Taylor and Chucky Roach. The three players had over 40 tackles each last season. Colby led the team in sacks with seven and in tackles for loss with 14.5 last year.

Newberry College will also have to replace some of their depth at running back with the departure of Trakell Murray. He was third of the team in carriers(45) and fourth on the team in total rushing yards(171). It was a down season for Murray after a pretty good year in 2023 where he rushed for 537 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. Both were the second highest totals on the team in 2023.

In addition, Knight hired one of his former players to the coaching staff for the 2025 season. Deshun Kitchens played at Newberry College from 2018-22 and is one of the best play makers in school history. He will be coaching the tight ends H-backs.

Hopefully, the Wolves can get things back on track in 2025 and return to the top of the SAC.

