NEWBERRY — After being rained out on Monday, the Lady Bulldogs finally were able to have their home opener for the 2025 varsity softball season. Newberry(1-1, 1-0 region) defeated Silver Bluff(1-3,0-1 region) by the score of 7-6 with a walk-off in an exciting region showdown.

The Lady Bulldogs hosted the Silver Bluff in their home opener on Wednesday, March 12th and the two region teams did not disappoint. Both teams went back-and-forth all evening and the game was decided on a walk-off hit at the bottom of seventh inning.

Newberry took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning after their third hitter, Courtney Scurry in the lineup slapped a solo home run. Silver Bluff finally was able to get on the scoreboard at the top of the third inning with two runs to give themselves their first lead of the game, 2-1.

The home team didn’t let them enjoy that lead for long after Scurry stepped up to the plate again and slapped another solo home run to tie the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Then, Newberry went on to reclaim the lead at the bottom of the fifth inning with a RBI single by Cadence Roberts that brought a base runner home. The home team Bulldogs led 3-2 going into the sixth inning.

Newberry allowed a score on a bad pitch that tied the game at 3-3. Silver Bluff reclaimed the lead in the same top half of the inning on a RBI single. The visitors now led 4-3 going into the bottom half of the sixth inning.

Sydney West got things started for Newberry with a triple in the first at bat. She scored with a sacrifice ground ball later on that inning to tie the game at 4-4.

Newberry had all the momentum going in the final inning, but lost it after a throwing error to first base scored two runs for Silver Bluff. They led 6-4 and was three outs away from spoiling Newberry’s home opener. Roberts was determined to not let that happen and brought home a run with a double. The home team Bulldogs loaded the bases and had Silver Bluff on the ropes. Newberry finished them off with a walk-off single that scored two runs and gave them a win.

The Lady Bulldogs will have a few days off before facing Fox Creek on March 19 at home.

