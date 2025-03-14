WHITMIRE, S.C. — Whitmire’s varsity softball starts off the season undefeated after dominating in a preseason tournament that took place in Clinton, S.C. from March 6-8.

The Lady Wolverines(4-0) defeated Blacksburg(2-2) by the score of 4-1 in the championship game on Saturday afternoon. Sophomore Kenleigh Epps dominated in the circle for the Lady Wolverines. She pitched a complete game with 11 strike outs and only allowing just six hits.

On the offensive end, Whitmire had eight hits and scored four runs. The trio of Cierra Jones, Autumn Gilliam and Alleigh Corley each recorded multiple hits. Epps, Jones and Gilliam also each scored runs.

Whitmire defeated Blacksburg by the score of 9-2 to open the tournament on Friday, March 6 to open the tournament and defeated Laurens by the score of 7-5 in day two of the tournament.

The lady Wolverines will be back in action on Monday, March 10 as they travel to Newberry to take on the Lady Bulldogs in a non-region game. Then, they will be on the road for the next four games before returning home to battle Lewisville on March 19.

