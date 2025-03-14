NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Wolves softball team put together a strong showing at the Smith Road Complex on Saturday, securing a pair of conference wins over Mars Hill. Behind dominant pitching and timely hitting, the Wolves took game one, 3-2, before powering past the Lions in game one, 7-5.

Game One: Newberry 3, Mars Hill 2

Newberry’s pitching staff held firm in the opener, with Lindsey Foster delivering a stellar performance in the circle. She tossed 6.0 innings, allowing just one earned run on seven hits while striking out three. Natalie Wescott earned the save with 1.0 inning pitched, dealing a strikeout in her path.

At the plate, Maddy Staples played a key role, contributing to Newberry’s early offense. Haidyn Campbell also made an impact, reaching base and scoring a crucial run. Bethany Pigg helped seal the win, executing in big moments at the plate.

After taking the lead in the third inning, the Wolves held strong defensively. Even after the Lions put up a run in the sixth, Newberry responded with a strong seventh inning, securing the 3-2 victory.

Game Two: Newberry 7, Mars Hill 5

The Wolves’ bats came alive in Game 2, racking up 10 hits to fuel a strong offensive showing. Staples was at the center of the attack, driving in three runs on a perfect 4-4 day at the plate, while Pigg added a clutch hit to give the Wolves another two runs in the third.

In the circle, Natalie Wescott earned the win, staying strong through a complete seven innings while being backed by solid defensive efforts and five strikeouts.

With the doubleheader sweep, Newberry improves to 12-17 on the season and 2-2 in conference play. The Wolves will look to build on their momentum in their upcoming matchup vs. Anderson at home in a doubleheader on Tuesday, March 12th at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.