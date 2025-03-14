GREENEVILLE, TN — The Newberry Wolves (6-1, 3-0 SAC) extended their winning streak to three games with a dominant 19-8 victory on Saturday afternoon.

Newberry wasted no time setting the tone, scoring three goals in the first quarter while limiting the opposition to two. The Wolves then exploded for six goals in the second quarter, taking a commanding 9-5 lead into halftime.

Leading the charge was Emma Jobs, who found the back of the net six times and added an assist to cap off a stellar performance. Trysten Burns contributed three goals and an assist, while Lana Howell also tallied a hat trick with three goals.

Newberry controlled possession throughout the contest, outshooting their opponent 38-24, with 27 of those shots coming on goal. The Wolves capitalized on special teams, converting six power-play goals, and dominated the draw circle with 15 draw controls.

Defensively, the Wolves held strong, forcing 15 turnovers and executing 18 successful clears. Goalkeeper Mackenzie Dorr recorded six saves in over 52 minutes of action, while Presley Green added two saves in the final stretch.

The Wolves closed out the game in dominant fashion, netting seven goals in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach and remain unbeaten in conference play. Newberry will face Slippery Rock University at home on Wednesday, March 12th, at 4:00 PM.