GREENWOOD, S.C. – The Newberry College men’s golf team wrapped up play at the Bearcat Golf Classic, finishing 18th out of 19th with a team score of 300 (+12) in the tournament hosted by Lander University at Greenwood Country Club.

The Newberry College men’s golf team posted a team score of 304 on Monday, March 3rd. They finished the opening day of the Lander Bearcat Classic tied for 16th place at Greenwood Country Club.

Leading the way for the Wolves after day one, Herman du Plessis and Tom Hull each carded a 75 (+2), placing them in a tie for 46th place. Jesper Grendeman followed closely behind with a 76 (+4), finishing the day tied for 60th place. Carlos Camarous-Ruiz posted a 78 (+6), landing in a tie for 79th place, while Christian Kuehl rounded out the team’s scoring with an 81 (+9), finishing tied for 98th place.

On day two, senior Tom Hull led the Wolves with a stellar round of 68 (-4), tying for 41st overall in a competitive field. Christian Kuehl followed with a 76 (+4), tying for 81st, while Herman du Plessis and Carlos Cámaros-Ruiz both posted rounds of 78 (+6), finishing in a tie for 62nd. Jesper Gruendemann rounded out the team’s scoring with an 84 (+12).

The Wolves will hit the course against Lincoln Memorial March 24-25th.