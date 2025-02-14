NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves put forth a strong effort at the Newberry Open placing 26th out of 93 teams, showcasing resilience and determination across multiple weight classes. The meet featured standout performances and valuable experience for the Wolves as they continue to sharpen their skills in the competitive wrestling season.

A big highlight of the day was Bashir Rostami (149), racking up five wins and securing 11 team points. After an opening-round pin over Drevon Wallace (Allen) in 2:12, he battled back in the consolation rounds with multiple dominant wins, including two technical falls and a major decision. His run ended in the consolation semifinals after a close 10-7 decision against Joabe Araujo (Reinhardt), but his performance proved his toughness on the mat.

Des Marshall (174) delivered a solid performance, earning 6.5 team points. Following an early setback, Marshall went on a three-match win streak, including a 1:08 fall over Luke Porterfield (Clarksburg Coyotes) and a 13-5 major decision over Hunter Macklin (UNC Pembroke Unattached). He eventually fell in the consolation fifth round, but his ability to battle back showed his grit and skill.

Other Notable Performances

Benjamin Guilliam (133) posted a strong showing with a major decision win (19-6) and a tech fall (21-5), collecting 5.0 team points.

Nathan Gates (133) secured a pin (1:51) in the consolations and earned 3.0 team points.

Elijah Copeland (197) and Malaikyi McKenna (197) each earned pins in their respective brackets.

Benjamin Valdes (197) picked up a big fall win in 1:39 before exiting due to injury.

The wolves will compete next on February 6th at the University of Mount Olive at 7:00pm.