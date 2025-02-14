COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Newberry Wolves made their mark at the Carolina Challenge, shattering personal bests, setting new school records, and making waves in the Division II rankings.

Tyler Shumate highlighted the meet with a historic performance in the men’s 600m, clocking in at 1:55.6 to not only break his personal record but also set a Newberry College record. His impressive run earned him a 6th place finish and placed him 96th in the nation in Division II indoor rankings.

Rahyme Christian was dominant in the men’s 60m hurdles, taking first place in both the prelims (8.10) and finals (8.02), setting a season best in the process.

Tavarian Thompson added to the Wolves’ success in the men’s 600m, breaking his PR with a time of 1:24.14, securing 3rd place.

In the field events, Isabel Fraup soared to a 3rd place finish in the women’s high jump, clearing 1.58m.

The Wolves’ men’s 4x400m relay team, composed of Shamar Brown, Tavarian Thompson, Ja Narris Hillman, and Justin Canty, clocked a season best 3:23.26, a performance that placed them 64th in the national Division II rankings.

Meah Jackson continued the PR-breaking trend, recording a 5.34m jump in the women’s long jump, securing 7th place.

Meanwhile, Irma Watson-Perez delivered another podium finish, taking 3rd place in the women’s weight throw with a mark of 15.21m.

The Wolves will hit the road again on February 13th, traveling to Winston-Salem, NC to compete in the JDL College Team Challenge.