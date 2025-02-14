JEFFERSON CITY, TN – The Newberry Wolves put up a strong effort but fell to Carson-Newman, 88-51, on Saturday afternoon at Holt Fieldhouse. Newberry (5-18, 4-14 SAC) started strong, keeping pace with Carson-Newman in the first quarter as both teams were tied at 18. At halftime, the Wolves trailed by just three points, 34-31, before Carson-Newman pulled away in the second half.

Jess Tomkins led the way for Newberry with 12 points, six rebounds, and three blocks. Shemaiyah Earle provided a spark off the bench, scoring 10 points while shooting an efficient 80% (4-for-5) from the field. Rickell Brown also added eight points, shooting 50% from the floor. As a team, the Wolves showed strong ball movement, finishing with 16 assists, while also recording five blocks and five steals.

Newberry shot 36.4% (20-of-55) from the field and 57.1% (8-of-14) from the free-throw line. The Wolves pulled down 28 total rebounds, including 11 on the offensive glass.

Newberry will return to action at home on February 15th against UVA Wise at 2 PM.