NEWBERRY – Newberry College men’s basketball team comes up short in their two game road trip in the volunteer state of Tennessee.

Saturday, Feb. 8th

Despite a strong offensive showing, Newberry came up short against the Eagles of Carson-Newman in a 111-104 shootout on Saturday night.

The Wolves (10-12, 7-11 SAC) showcased an efficient and balanced attack, with four players scoring in double figures. Devario Sheppard delivered a career night, leading all scorers with 32 points while adding 11 rebounds for a double-double. Sheppard was highly efficient, shooting 12-of-20 from the field, including three three-pointers, while also contributing three assists and a block.

Drake Downs provided a dominant inside presence, tallying 27 points on 12-of-20 shooting to go along with seven rebounds. James Lovorn gave Newberry a boost from long range, knocking down four three-pointers en route to a 16-point performance. Drew Robinson filled up the stat sheet with 18 points, seven assists, and two steals, consistently facilitating the Wolves’ up-tempo offense.

Newberry trailed 42-37 at halftime but found its rhythm after the break, erupting for 67 second-half points. The Wolves excelled in transition, racking up 34 fast-break points while out-rebounding their opponent on the offensive glass, 15-7. The team’s efficiency was on display as they totaled 20 assists while committing just four turnovers.

At the free-throw line, Newberry converted 16 of 21 attempts, finishing at a solid 76.2% clip. The Wolves will continue their Tennessee road trip as they face the Railsplitters of Lincoln Memorial on February 9 at 2 PM.

Sunday, Feb. 9th

The Wolves attempted to split the two-game Tennessee road trip as they traveled to Harrogate, TN. Despite a strong second-half effort, Newberry came up short in a 75-54 road contest on Saturday afternoon. The Wolves now hold a 10-13 overall record and a 7-12 mark in South Atlantic Conference play.

After a tough first half that saw them trailing 38-17 at the break, Newberry responded with an improved offensive performance in the second half, putting up 37 points. Malakhi Stremlow led the charge with a double-double, recording 14 points and 10 rebounds. Devario Sheppard was aggressive on both ends, scoring 13 points while adding three steals. Drew Robinson chipped in seven points and four rebounds.

Newberry showed its strength in the paint, scoring 24 points inside while also capitalizing on turnovers for eight points. The team shot an efficient 72.7% from the free-throw line (8-of-11) and made six three-pointers in the game. Defensively, they forced 11 turnovers and recorded six steals.

The Wolves will return home on February 15 for a 4 p.m. tipoff against UVA Wise.