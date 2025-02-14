PROSPERITY, S.C. — The lady Rebels are moving in the right direction as the 2024-25 basketball regular season is coming to an end. Mid-Carolina(8-13, 4-4 region 3-AA) defeated Fairfield Central(7-10, 3-3 region 3-AA) 65-52 at home in a crucial late season region matchup.

The two region opponents met up on the campus of Mid-Carolina on Thrusday, Feb. 6th. As the temperatures slowly start to rise with the seasons changing soon, the intensity on the court is doing the same as well. The lady Rebels and lady Griffins were both battling it out for playoffs spots and every game is crucial in these late regular season matchups.

Mid-Carolina got off to a great start in the first quarter and junior guard Brea Boyd was locked in. She was aggressive early on both ends of the floor to give the lady Rebels an early lead. They led 15-6 after the first quarter.

Fairfield Central’s top player Jazzlyn McMillan began to show her dominance in the second quarter. The sophomore guard helped her team storm back into this game as they went on a 15-6 run in the early parts of the second period to tie the game.

The lady Rebels were able to bounce back after calling a timeout to regroup and closed out the first half very strong. Jalynn Gallman had two big baskets in the quater including a buzzer beater right before the half. Mid-Carolina took a 27-21 lead into halftime.

The visiting lady Griffins regained the momentum in the early minutes of the third quarter and was able to tie the game yet again. They were able to outscore Mid-Carolina 37-26 in the second and third quarters to keep them hanging around in a tight ball game.

Both teams were all tied up going into the final quarter, but the fourth quarter belong to the Rebels and Boyd. The junior guard scored eight of her team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter. Starting point guard Brayden Brooks played well in the fourth quarter too and in the game. She had 13 points and scored to huge back-to-back buckets in the midst of a 12-0 Rebels-run.

Addie Bowers entered the chat and picked her game up in the final period too. She scored seven of her 11 total points in the fourth. Mid-Carolina are now winners in four of their last five games and are starting to put it altogether at the right time of the year.

The two teams will get together for part two on Monday, Feb. 10th at Fairfield Central. Then, Mid-Carolina will close out their regular season on the road at Clinton on Tuesday, Feb. 11th.

