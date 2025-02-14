DAYTONA BEACH, FL – Newberry closed out day two of the Embry-Riddle Tournament with a pair of competitive games but fell short in both, losing 6-3 to Auburn Montgomery and 2-1 to Florida Tech. Taylor Palfrey and Samantha Clark led the offensive efforts, while Lex Glemaker delivered a solid start in both game 1 and game 2. Despite the losses, the Wolves showed resilience against strong competition.

Game One vs. Auburn University Montgomery (6-3)

Palfrey went 2-for-4, scoring a run and adding a stolen base. Bethany Pigg drove in a run with a key hit in the fourth inning. Newberry recorded two of their three RBIs with two outs, keeping pressure on Auburn Montgomery’s pitching staff.

Despite the loss, Glemaker pitched 4.0 innings with no earned runs and three strikeouts. The Wolves plated three runs between the third and fourth innings but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Game Two vs. Florida Tech (2-1)

Glemaker pitched 5.1 strong innings, allowing just two earned runs on six hits with a strikeout.

The Wolves struck first with a run in the opening inning, but Florida Tech answered back in the second.

Newberry managed just four hits, with Palfrey, Maddy Staples, Leah Evans, and Mady Brown reaching base.

The Panthers took the lead in the sixth inning, holding off Newberry’s final push.

Lindsey Foster pitches 1.2 great relief innings, holding Florida Tech to no hits.

With the losses, Newberry falls to 1-8 on the season and will look to regroup in the last day of the tournament where they will face host Embry-Riddle once again at 12pm on Sunday, February 8th.

Game Three

Newberry put up a strong fight in its final game of the Embry-Riddle Tournament, but a big fourth inning from the Embry-Riddle proved to be the difference in a 7-4 loss. Brooke Hodges and Samantha Clark led the offense with key hits, while Lindsey Foster battled through four innings in the circle.

Taylor Palfrey went 1-for-3 with a walk, scoring a run and sparking Newberry’s offense early.

Hodges had a game-tying RBI single in the 3rd to drive in Maddy Staples, 2-2.

Foster pitched four innings, allowing four earned runs on seven hits, while Natalie Wescott pitched two solid innings of relief, only letting up two hits.

A RBI walk from Ella Stone and a SAC fly from Staples gave the Wolves a 2-run rally late in the game, but it wasn’t enough as Embry-Riddle added on two more runs, winning the game, 7-4.

The Wolves will face off in their next game in a double header vs. UNC Pembroke on Thursday, February 14th, at 1pm and 3pm.