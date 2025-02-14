FLORENCE, S.C. – The Newberry Wolves tennis teams hit the road to take on Francis Marion, with the women’s team delivering a dominant 6-1 victory, while the men’s team battled hard but fell short in a 5-2 defeat.

Women’s Team Shines with Commanding 6-1 Victory

The Wolves women’s team set the tone early in doubles play, sweeping all three matches. The duo of Renee Dorval and Emma Arnal led the charge with a convincing 6-2 win, followed by Alexa Gamborino-Suarez and Margarita Roshka securing a 6-3 victory. Lina Sarhan and Hazel Vernon capped off the sweep with a dominant 6-1 performance.

In singles, Newberry continued their impressive form. Emma Arnal put on a masterclass, winning in straight sets 6-1, 6-0. Lina Sarhan followed up with a strong 6-2, 6-1 victory, while Alexa Gamborino-Suarez fought through a tough match to win 6-4, 6-3. Renee Dorval delivered a steady performance with a 6-3, 6-3 win, and Aina Miralles wrapped up the day with a 6-4, 6-1 victory.

Men’s Team Fights Hard in 5-2 Loss

The Wolves men’s team showed grit in a tough matchup, picking up two singles victories. James Vincent delivered the first win of the day, mounting an incredible comeback after dropping the first set 0-6, 6-4, 6-4. Daniel Watson also went the distance, pulling off a thrilling three-set victory 7-5, 2-6, 7-5.

David Negzaoui put up a fierce fight, taking his match to a third set after forcing a tiebreaker in the second, but ultimately fell 6-2, 6-7 (7-3), 3-6.