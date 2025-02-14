NEWBERRY — National Signing Day was on Wednesday, Feb. 5th and as always, Newberry College football program loaded up on local talent. The Wolves signed five local products in the class of 2025 out of the 56 players they got from the college transfer portal and high school players.

Cole Hutchinson, Jared Acosta and CJ Earl of Newberry High School were three of the five Newberry County student-athletes to sign with the Wolves on last week. Hutchinson was apart of the 2024 graduation class. He spent a year at Erskine College, but was red-shirted.

Acosta announced on social media that he is committed to the Wolves, but won’t join the squad until the fall of 2027 because he will be serving a two-year mission assignment. He is a three-year starter at middle linebacker for the Bulldogs’ defense and apart of the 2025 class. He has recorded three consecutive 90-plus tackles’ seasons, three-time all-region selection, two-time all-state selection, 2024 region 4-AAA Defensive Player of the Year and the 2023 Newberry Observer Defensive Player of the Year.

Earl, defensive back in the 2025 class, announced his commitment to Newberry College on social media as well. The speedster made an impact on offense, defense and special teams for the Bulldogs in his senior season. He also took home the 2024 Newberry Observer Returner of the Year award.

Jaxson Moody and Heyward Fellars of Mid-Carolina High School round out the five local products to sign with the Wolves. Both players will graduate high school in the spring of 2025. Moody started at defensive end for the Rebels and recorded 73 tackles, four sacks and 13 tackles for loss in his senior campaign.

The Wolves also went outside of the state to get talent as well. They received a commitment from Andrew ‘Boom Boom’ Bishop of Hewitt Trussville High School in Trussville, Alabama. The six-foot-three, 210-pound pass rusher help lead his high school to become the number ranked defense in the state of Alabama this past season as a senior.

Congratulations to all of these student-athletes and go Wolves!

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews