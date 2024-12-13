PROSPERITY, S.C. — Mid-Carolina varsity girls’ basketball team kicked off their 2024-25 basketball season at home on Tuesday, Dec. 3rd against Saluda. The lady Rebels struggled in the second half and fell 50-35.

Mid-Carolina got off to a strong start in the first quarter and held a 12-7 lead going in the second period. The lady Tigers began to tighten up on the defensive end and used their defense to create offense. The Rebels also kept getting in their own way by missing easy shots inside of the paint.

Saluda outscored Mid-Carolina 14-3 in the second quarter and took a 21-18 lead into halftime.

The home team Rebels came out of the locker room at the half with a spark that help them tie the game in the early minutes of the third quarter. Unfortunately, it didn’t last long and their struggles on the offensive end of the floor continued.

The visiting Tigers built their biggest lead of the game in the third period and it kept growing. They closed out the quarter on a 11-0 run and led 34-23.

Saluda kept their foot on the gas in the final period and continued with their defensive pressure. Mid-Carolina felt the absence of junior guard Brea Boyd and their offense never got into a good rhythm.

“I told them before the game that we were going to get a lot of pressure and how we handle it would determine the outcome of the game. We didn’t handle it well overall, but at times we handled it okay,” said Rebels head coach Gary Wilbanks. “Having only one primary ball handler in Brayden, who did a phenomenal job tonight without her sidekick Brea out there, did the best job she could. We have to spend more time learning our sets and executing better in practice.”

Rebels starting point guard Brayden Brooks finished the game with 14 points. Callie Wilbanks had the second highest scoring total for the lady Rebels with nine points. Despite the tough loss, the Rebels did have a better showing on offense in the fourth quarter and can be optimistic with the return of some key players back to the lineup soon.

“It’s a process. Definitely a process! They are catching on day-by-day but we got two out right now, Brea and Azia, so obviously when we get the full core out there then all this experience these girls are getting because of those missing is going to pay dividends down the road,” said Wilbanks.

The lady Rebels will hit the road for their next game on Thursday, Dec. 5th at Aiken.

