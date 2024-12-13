NEWBERRY — Newberry College baseball programs add another local product after Caleb Black announced he is committed to the Wolves on his personal Instagram account. Black is a member of the Mid-Carolina Rebels’ varsity baseball program and plays travel ball with the Diamond Devils.

The senior catcher and outfielder help lead the Rebels to the Lower State Championship series, a 2-AA region title, and a 24 win season.

“I am excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Newberry College! I want to thank God, my family, my teammates and all of my coaches who have helped me get to this point. I’m thankful for the opportunity. Go Wolves!,” wrote Black on Instagram.

Congratulations to Caleb and good luck in your senior season.

