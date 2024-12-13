NEWBERRY — The 2024 high school football season is officially over for all the Newberry County area teams. Before we put a bow on the season and the calendar year, the Newberry Observer sports’ staff would like to recognize some of this season’s most outstanding players on the gridiron.

Player of the Year(MVP)

This award is for the most outstanding player in Newberry County.

Winner: Kenton Caldwell, Junior/Newberry, Quarterback/Defensive Back

2024 Regular Season Stats: 1, 575 passing yards/ 382 rushing yards/ 21 total touchdowns (12 passing, 9 rushing)

Offensive Player(s) of the Year

This award is for the most dynamic offensive player(s).

Winner: AD Basnight, Senior/Mid-Carolina, Running Back/Defensive Back

2024 Regular Season Stats: 14 carries, 83 rushing yards/ 18 receptions, 405 receiving yards/ 12 total touchdowns (8 receiving, 4 rushing)

Winner: BJ Jones, Junior/Newberry High School, Running Back

2024 Regular Season Stats: 78 attempts, 497 rushing yards/ 20 receptions, 149 receiving yards/ 16 total touchdowns(14 rushing, 2 receiving)

Defensive Player(s) of the Year

This award is reserved for the most impactful defensive player(s).

Winner: Jamarian Dewalt, Senior/Mid-Carolina High School, Defensive Back/Wide Receiver

2024 Regular Season Stats: 83 total tackles, 46 solo tackles, two sacks, nine tackles for loss, four interceptions, one forced fumble and one defensive touchdown

Newcomer(s) of the Year

This award is reserved for the player(s) who made an impact as a freshman, sophomore or first year starter regardless of the grade level.

Winner: Ryker Woolstenhulme, Sophomore/Mid-Carolina, Linebacker/Running Back

2024 Season Stats: Defense- 61 total tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, seven tackles for loss; Offense- 103 attempts, 465 rushing yards, four touchdowns

Winner: Cash Brown, Junior/Newberry, Wide Receiver

2024 Season Stats: 21 receptions, 395 receiving yards, five touchdowns

Winner: Sam Moore, Sophomore/Whitmire, Offensive/Defensive Lineman

2024 Season Stats: 47 total tackles, 32 solo tackles, 14 tackles for loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles

Special Teams Player of the Year

This award is reserved for kickers and punters who made an impact.

Winner: Daniel Teran, Senior/Newberry, Kicker

2024 Season Stats: 29-of-30 made extra points, 4-0f-4 made field goals with the longest being 38 yards

Returner of the Year

This award is reserved for players who made an impact as a returner.

Winner: CJ Earl, Senior/Newberry, Defensive Back/Wide Receiver/ Punt Returner

Iron Man of the Year

This award is reserved for a player or players who are the hearts and souls of their teams. This player shows leadership, plays hard every single play and put their own personal goals aside to help the team wins.

Winner: Bryce Satterwhite, Senior/Newberry, Punter/Quarterback/Tight End

2024 Season Stats: 457 passing yards, 116 rushing yards, 55 receiving yards, seven total touchdowns(six passing, one rushing); 20 punts, 591 punt yards, 29.5 yards per punt

Winner: Thomas McLean

2024 Season Stats: Offense- 849 rushing yards, 12 total touchdowns; Defense- 74 total tackles, five sacks, three fumble recovers, one defensive touchdown

