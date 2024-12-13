NEWBERRY — Newberry High School varsity girls’ basketball team got their 2024-25 basketball season on last week and had their home opener on Friday, Dec. 6th against Union County. The lady Bulldogs(2-1) defeated the lady Yellow Jackets(1-5) 42-29 to cap off a strong first week of the season.

Both teams struggled to score points in the first quarter and combined to only score 14 points total in the quarter. The two teams went into the second quarter with the score tied 7-7.

The scoring picked up slightly in the second quarter, but not by much. The lady Yellow Jackets outscored the lady Bulldogs 10-4 in the period to go into halftime with a 17-11 lead.

Daizee Williams picked up her scoring in the second half. The junior guard scored 16 of her game-high 22 points in the second half, including nine points in the third quarter.

Newberry led 29-21 at the of the third quarter and didn’t let up.

The home team held the visitors to just eight points in the final period and cruised to their second victory of the season. Newberry took a 22-20 lead in the third quarter and didn’t trail again for the remainder of the game.

Tamaria Wadsworth was second on the team in scoring with eight points that she scored all in the second half.

Newberry will hit the road this week on Dec. 10 to take on Chapin, then return home on Dec.11 to host Irmo before part one of the big rivalry showdown against Mid-Carolina on Friday, Dec. 13th.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews