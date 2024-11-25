WINNSBORO, S.C. — Newberry Academy(3-7, 1-5 region) season concluded on Friday, Nov.8th after falling in the first round of the playoffs to Richard Winn Academy(11-0, 6-0 region). The Eagles suffered a 51-16 road loss to the Eagles of Richard Winn.

Newberry Academy made history this season by breaking their 26-year playoff drought. Unfortunately, it was a short lived experience as Richard Winn jumped out to a big lead and didn’t look back. The two teams played each other in the second week of the regular season and the home town Eagles loss 44-6.

Much didn’t change in the second meeting and Newberry Academy season came to and end. The Eagles won the most games since the shortened 2020-21 season and it was their first playoffs appearance since 1998.

They will return their dynamic backfield duo of Thomas McLean and Javon Conway on next season, but will lose six key players, which includes deep threat Emory Pye, starting quarterback Quinn Waites and starting lineman Jody Ray Miles.

Congratulation to the Eagles on a successful season and good luck in 2025!

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews