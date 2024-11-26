LANDRUM, S.C. — The Whitmire girls varsity tennis team did what many believe they couldn’t and made it all the way to the Upper State Championship. They travled to Landrum High School on Wednesday, Nov.13th to take on the lady Cardinals in the championship match. They fell short and lost 4-1 to finish as runner-ups.

It was a cold evening, but it didn’t stop the lady Wolverines of pushing the lady Cardinals to the brink. Makeena Moss-Jenkins was the only one to win her singles match. The other four young ladies battled hard, but came up short in their singles matches. The lady Wolverines was the only 1A team to make the Final Four for the Upper State Championship.

“I am so proud of the fight and strength our whole team showed after playing 3 matches in a row this week. This is the most improved team that I have coached. They have worked so hard this year and shown tremendous growth. They have exceeded all expectations, making it to the Upper-State championship. Even though we didn’t win overall, it was truly the icing on the cake for an INCREDIBLE season,” said Wolverines head coach Bethany Crumpton.

Final Results:

#1 I. Taylor (L) d. Kenleigh Epps (W)- 7-5, 6-1

#2 E. Burnett (L) d. Ariana Jenkins (W)- 6-1, 7-5

#3 Makenna Moss-Jenkins (W) d. A. Leonard (L)- 6-2, 3-6, (10-8)

#4 O. DiNicola (L) d. Brantlee Roche (W)- 3-6, 6-2 (10-5)

#5 A. Campbell (L) d. Natalie Harris (W)- 6-2, 6-0

Congratulations to the lady Wolverines on a great season!

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews