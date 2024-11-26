LAMAR, S.C. — After an emotional regular season finale loss to Ware Shoals at home, Whitmire was tasked with going on the road to face one of the toughest opponents in 1A. The Wolverines(3-8, 2-3 region 1-A) fell 62-0 to Lamar(8-3, 4-1 region 1-A) in the first round of the state playoffs.

Whitmire’s up and down season finally concluded on Friday, Nov. 15th with a shutout road loss in the first round of the playoffs. The Wolverines defense had a hard time containing the balanced attack of Silver Foxes. They gave up 192 rushing yards and 151 passing yards.

Things got off to a rough start as Lamar put up 22 points in the first quarter and 42 points in the first half. They held a 42-0 lead at halftime.

Whitmire’s rough start continued in the second half as they gave up another 14 points in the third quarter. The lead was too much to overcome and their offense struggled all night.

Zoom Jackson had four receptions for 151 receiving yards and four touchdown receptions.

“I was proud of what this team did this year and finishing what they started. We couldn’t put it together this year at the right. Our offense was good at times and the defense didn’t play well, then the defense played good and the offense couldn’t get it right. We also had to overcome a lot of injuries, but we bring back 23 players next year that are younger guys who played a lot for us this season,” said Wolverines head coach Andrew Campbell.

The Wolverines will lose starting quarterback Blake Stribble, starting running back Kayshaun Schumpert and starter Xzye Stephens who counted for over 85 percent of their offense this season.

“We have a lot of seniors that will be missed on both sides of the ball. Including Aidan Vicars and Gordon Sanford along with those guys. They have done a lot for this program and its going to be hard to replace those guys, but now its time for some younger guys to step up and get their opportunity,” Campbell said.

Congratulations to Whitmire on a good season and making the playoffs!

