WHITMIRE, S.C.— Whitmire girls varsity volleyball are advancing in the state playoffs after they won their first round match against the Blue Devils of Williston-Elko. The lady Wolverines sweep the lady Blue Devils 3-0.

The match was played at the home of the Lady Wolverines, where the girls started with out on the right foot with some strong serves that helped them take an early lead. Whitmire also made a few great returns and blocks throughout the first set, while the Blue Devils struggled with unforced errors. Cierra Jones, side hitter for the Wolverines, did an incredible job closing the points with precise smashes and helping the team win the first set 25-18.

The Ladies Wolverines kept momentum in the second set, making good serves and defining smashes at the net. Whitmire managed important pressure points smartly, gaining an advantage on the second set and finishing it with a 25-23.

In the third set, the Ladies Wolverines started with some unforced errors because they wanted to win the points fast. However, they found the rhythm back getting the lead. Whitmire ended the game with a score of 25-19.

Throughout the match, the Lady Wolverines had a slow start. Nonetheless, they got their way back with patience, gaining that confidence back. Coach Andrew Bowers claims that when things do not go their way, “I tell them to prepare for the next ball. Shake it off and clear your head.”

Whitmire has great communication and connection between the players, and this match clearly shows these team elements. However, Coach Andrew Bowers claims, “They have some issues with talking. I always tell them to talk. Keep moving your feet and communicate. This is one of the fastest teams I ever had. They move very well, but they get silent, and that’s where a lot of mistakes come from.”

The Lady Wolverines will play their second round of playoffs against the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics in an away match.

Congratulations to the Lady Wolverines on their first playoff win, and good luck to them in the second round of the class A volleyball state playoffs.