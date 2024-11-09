NEWBERRY — Newberry College is gearing up for one of its most anticipated traditions: Homecoming Weekend. Set for November 2, this year’s celebration promises a vibrant mix of alum reunions, spirited competitions and community festivities, drawing graduates and students together to honor a legacy of camaraderie and school pride.

Homecoming is a big celebration for Newberry College in which all the students and faculty members enjoy different activities on campus, like food trucks, sports, games and other events that engage not only the students but also the community of Newberry.

This year, we interviewed Newberry College students to share their experiences about Homecoming. The first group of interviewees were two international students from Belgium and Ukraine, Renee Dorval and Sofiia Shaparenko. Renee is a sophomore who experienced homecoming for the first time last year.

She exclaimed, “In my first year, I did not expect Homecoming to be such a big event at the College. I was impressed with how the Homecoming King and Queen worked and I think it was so much fun. I was impressed by the atmosphere at the football game; there were a lot of people cheering for the Wolves, an atmosphere I had never experienced before.”

Sofiia is a freshman who has not experienced homecoming.

She stated, “It is my first Homecoming, and I think it is going to be very special for me. We have something similar in Ukraine, but it differs in the activities we make. I am excited to experience Homecoming and watch the football game; I have heard it is so much fun.”

Lastly, the final interviewee is Brayden Martinez. He is junior student-athlete from Owatonna, Minnesota.

“During Homecoming, I enjoy the festivities around campus and doing all the activities with my friends. My favorite Homecoming was the one during my first year. The soccer team had an off weekend, so my friends and I enjoyed the football game. The stadium was packed, and the atmosphere was amazing. It is a weekend of fun activities, and I see no better way to spend that than with the people I am closest with around campus,” he explained.

Homecoming is a special event for the students of Newberry College because the atmosphere and activities make everyone enjoy and have a good time. It won’t be the exception this year and the College is getting ready to host one of the year’s most anticipated events.

As Newberry College gets ready to welcome back its alums for homecoming, it’s a great chance to remember the strong connections made here. This celebration is about honoring the past and getting excited about the future, inspiring current students to carry on the legacy of those who came before them.

Join us this year in celebrating Homecoming, a tradition that honors our history while looking forward to a bright future. Whether you are a current student, an alum, or a community member, the Newberry College Homecoming promises an unforgettable experience filled with pride, spirit and community.