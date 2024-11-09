PROSPERITY, S.C. — The first round volleyball playoffs match up between Mid-Carolina(17-9-2, 7-2 region 3-AA) and Batesburg-Leesville( 10-17-4, 6-4 region 3-AA) was intense, thrilling and even had some controversy but the Rebels prevailed. Mid-Carolina wins a tight match by taking three of five sets, 3-2, over Batesburg-Leesville to advance in the playoffs.

The lady Rebels hosted the lady Panthers at home in the first round of the volleyball state playoffs on Wednesday, Oct. 30th. The two teams meet twice this season with both times being at the start of the season in August. The first game ended in a tie and the lady Panthers won the second game.

The first set in Wednesday’s match started off going back-and-forth between the two teams. The Panthers were in control for majority of set and held a small lead throughout.The home team were forced to call a timeout.

Then, the Rebels dug deep to win the set 26-24 after closing the set on a 5-1 run.

The second set was much like the first set with the visitors taking an early lead, but the Panther were able to close out the set with a 25-22 win. They also took the third set by the score of 25-22.

The Rebels dominated the fourth set to keep their season alive and give themselves a chance to advance. The home team won the set 25-8 and never trailed.

“This is the time you have to step it up. It’s the playoffs and you have to leave it all on the floor, the girls did. We battled them and it was close the whole time except for that fourth set. Other than that every single point was a back-and-forth,” said Rebels head coach Michael Hansen.

The fifth set came down to the wire. The two teams went back-and-forth. Mid-Carolina got off to a hot start and took an early 4-0 lead in the final set. Batesburg-Leesville called a timeout and then proceeded to go on a 4-0 run themselves to tie the game.

Mid-Carolina called a timeout after they fell behind 10-9 in the game. The back-and-forth continued and the lady Rebels gained controlled of the set after taking a 12-10 lead and never looked back. Led by the region player of the year, Callie Wilbanks, they closed out the set. Wilbanks was responsible for three of the last four points in the set. The Rebels won the set 15-13 and advanced to the second round.

“I really owe it all to my team and my coaches. I wouldn’t be the player I am without them. My teammates all lift me up to be the player that I am and I try to play my heart out every game. I love the sport and owe it everyone around me,” said Wilbanks.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews