PROSPERITY, S.C. — Senior Callie Wilbanks of Mid-Carolina wins player of the year for region 3-AA. The Rebels had 16-9-2 record in the regular season and were runner-ups in the region after losing two tough fought battles to Clinton in the final week of the regular season.

“It means so much. I worked so hard in the off-season in the past four years. If you would’ve told me as a freshman that I am region player of the year and I am playing in six rotations, I would have not believed you. I have changed so much throughout the years and it means so much. It means everything honestly,” said Wilbanks

Wilbanks is also a member of the girls varsity basketball team and the varsity track and field team as well. She was the state runner-up and region champ in girls discus throw in 2024.

Congratulations to Callie and good luck in the volleyball playoffs!

