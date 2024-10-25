PROSPERITY, S.C. — Mid-Carolina girls varsity volleyball finished the regular season as region 2-AA runner-ups after losing in falling to Clinton in the five sets.

The lady Rebels(17-9-2, 8-2 region 2-AA) and the lady Red Devils(16-2, 10-0 region 2-AA) met on the court twice this week for all of the marbles, or region championship.

The first of the two matches took place on Monday, Oct. 14 at the home of the Rebels. The second match would be in Clinton on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Clinton won the first set on Tuesday by the score of 25-23, but the Rebels bounced back to win the second set 25-21. The lady Red Devils won the third set 25-20 and dropped the fourth set 25-21.

The two went back-and-forth in the final set, but Clinton pulled it out for 15-11 win. Both teams had matches in between their final meeting. They won those games and set up two scenarios in Thursday’s match. If the Rebels win, then they would be co-region champs. If the Rebels lose, then they finished as runner-ups.

Mid-Carolina traveled to Clinton in hopes of at least being co-champs. The Rebels dropped the first set 25-21. They came back to dominate the second set and third sets. They won both sets 25-16.

Clinton stormed back to win the fourth set, 25-16. Then, the Red Devils dominated the final set to win by a score of 15-6.

The Rebels are now waiting to see who their opponent is in the state playoffs and will still have a chance to host a home playoffs match despite finishing as runner-up in the region. Congratulations to the lady Rebels on their second consecutive winning season and good luck to them as well in the state playoffs!

