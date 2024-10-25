WISE, VA — Newberry College(4-9, 1-5 SAC) fell in road conference match in three straight sets to UVA Wise(9-9, 3-6 SAC). on Saturday, Oct. 19.

The Wolves jumped out to an early 5-1 lead in set one after back-to-back kills from Anna Hapner and Samantha Shaffer. After another set of kills from the pair, both assisted by Annie Dill, the Wolves extended their lead to 14-9. Kills from Gabby Warren and Emma Christensen kept the Wolves offense rolling, gaining an 18-12 lead.

The Cavaliers offense woke up and went on a 7-2 run getting the game close with a 20-19 Wolves lead. With a 22-19 Wolves lead, the Cavaliers took matters into their own hands. Going on a 6-1 run, the Cavaliers closed set one, 25-23.

UVA Wise took an 8-1 lead to begin set two. Kills from Giovanna Ravanhani and Christensen, began the Wolves comeback attempt closing in on the Cavaliers 10-6 lead. With both teams gaining ground, the Cavaliers held their lead and ran the score up to 17-10.

Back-to-back kills from Anna Schneider got the Wolves alive, but the Cavaliers were able to hold them to only five more points in the set, winning set two 25-15.

The final set started out tight between both squads and the score was tied 5-5.The Wolves gained a 12-10 lead after a kill from Shaffer, assisted by Dill. The Cavaliers answered with an 8-1 running giving them the lead at 18-13.

With a valiant effort from the Wolves to come back, they fell short to the Cavaliers 25-21.

Newberry College volleyball team will return home on October 22 to face off against Carson-Newman at 6:00 p.m.