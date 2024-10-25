ABBEVILLE, S.C. — Whitmire suffered their worst defeat of the season on Friday, Oct. 18 at Abbeville. The Wolverines(2-5, 1-1 region 1-A) fell 59-0 to the Panthers(5-1, 2-0 region 1-A).

It wasn’t much for the Wolverines to celebrate this past Friday as the Wolverines were dominated from start to finish. It was the second time this season that Whitmire was shut out.

“Very tough game. They are a really good football team and they were clicking. They are the most complete team we have played all year and will make a deep run. We have to get heathly and focus on McCormick this week,” said Wolverines head coach Andrew Campbell.

The Wolverines will return home this week to face a struggling McCormick team. The homecoming game will kickoff on 7:30 p.m. on this Friday, Oct. 25.

