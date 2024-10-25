SALISBURY, N.C. — Newberry College football picked up a much needed win on the road this past Saturday against Catawba. The Wolves(2-4, 2-2 SAC) rally from behind in the fourth quarter to win 27-21 over the Indians(2-5, 1-4 SAC).

Reed Charpia returned back from injury under center for the Wolves and his play making ability really came in clutch in the fourth quarter.

The first half was a stalemate for both squads, but Newberry finally broke the scoring drought late in the first half after a missed field goal attempt in the first quarter. Quez Spells scored on a one yard touchdown run with under two minutes left in the second quarter.

The Wolves took a 6-0 lead into halftime.

Newberry’s defense got a stop on the Indians first offensive drive in the second half and the Wolves offense answered immediately. They scored on a 45-yard drive in five plays that ended with Dwayne Wright finding the end zone on a eight yard touchdown run.

Then, the Indians finally got on the scoreboard late in the third quarter. LJ Turner broke a long 75-yard touchdown run to make it a one score game, 13-7.

The home team took their first lead in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter after Juice Martin scored on 89-yard pick six.

Martin got another game changing play a few moments later after intercepting Charpia this time and returned it for 28 yards. The Indians had the ball on Newberry’s seven yard line and easily punched it in. Turner scored from the three yard line to get his second touchdown of the game.

Catawba held a 21-13 with 13:12 left in the fourth quarter.

Charpia and the Wolves offense immediately answered the back-to-back touchdowns from Catawba with a long scoring drive of their own. They went on 75-yard drive that ended with Charpia finding Rico Dorsey Jr. on third down for a 14-yard touchdown pass. Newberry failed on the two point conversion and still trailed 21-19 with eight minutes left in the game.

The Indians went on the a four minute drive, but couldn’t get anything out of it and was forced to punt. Newberry rode the momentum and capitalized with another scoring drive.

Spells ended the drive with 18-yard touchdown run for his second score of the game. The Wolves started their drive with 4:02 left on the clock and ended with :50 seconds left to play in the game.

Jalen Stradford called game for the Wolves and intercepted a pass to secure the win.

Charpia went 18-of-28 for 191 passing yards and one touchdown. Wright had 142 rushing yards with 23 attempts and a rushing touchdown. Spells had eight carries for 62 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

“I was very concerned with their offense,” said head coach Todd Knight. “They took 96 snaps last week against Limestone and we held them to 50. It was going downhill quickly, and we came storming back. We will take a road win in this league anytime.”

Newberry will return home on this Saturday, Oct. 26th to face Barton. Kickoff will be at 4:00 p.m. at Setzler Field.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews