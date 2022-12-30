Home Top Stories NPD partners with DSS for Christmas Top Stories NPD partners with DSS for Christmas Staff Report - December 30, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Staff Report Courtesy of the City of Newberry Courtesy of the City of Newberry Courtesy of the City of Newberry ❮ ❯ NEWBERRY — The Newberry Police Department partnered with Newberry County DSS this holiday season to adopt adults for Christmas, as well as doing an office toy drive for children in the community. View Comments Newberry few clouds enter location 70.3 ° F 70.5 ° 67.7 ° 96 % 0.6mph 15 % Sat 71 ° Sun 59 ° Mon 75 ° Tue 76 ° Wed 69 °