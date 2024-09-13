PROSPERITY, S.C. — Mid-Carolina got their second win of the season in what many would call an upset. The Rebels(2-2) defeated North Central(2-1) 34-13.

The Rebels had to travel to Kershaw, S.C. for their Thursday edition of Friday night lights. They found themselves down 13-0 at the end of the first quarter, then their defensive front decided that they were not going home with a loss.

The combination of Peyton Kitts, Jasxon Moody and Ardarius Basnight dominated the game. Kitts had 5.5 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss. Moody had 2.5 tackles and one tackle for loss. Basnight led the team with 6.5 tackles.

The Rebels’ defense continuously made three down stops and came up with a huge turnover late in the first half to shift momentum. Jerimiah Alston intercepted a pass to end a good offensive drive by the Knights and one could also say that ended the game.

Mid-Carolina trailed 13-6 at halftime and went on to outscore North Central 28-0 in the second half.

Ryker Woolstenhulme finished the game with 15 carries, 133 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. Starting quarterback Ty Floyd had 64 yards passing and a passing touchdown. Backup quarterback Davis Ruff had a 30-yard touchdown pass to Cash Knight.

Montieth Brown also had himself a game with two rushing touchdowns and over 60 yards rushing.

“Overall it was a real good game from our guys. We were down 13-0 at one point and fought back. We dominated the second half and our defense played really good tonight,” said Rebels head coach Chris Arnoult.

Mid-Carolina will look to keep their win streak alive on next Friday, Sept. 20 when they return home to take on win less Pelion.

