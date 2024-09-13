CHAPIN, S.C. — For the first time this season, the Newberry Bulldogs had their first true road test out of Newberry County and fell up short. The Bulldogs(2-2) lost to Chapin(4-0) 42-37 on the road in a Thursday night edition of Friday night lights.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 13, but due to weather concerns it was moved up to Thursday. It don’t matter for these two schools because the intensity was still there in the back-and-forth shootout. Calab Levy had himself a day for the Bulldogs with over 200 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Kenton Caldwell also had a big night with three rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown. Despite the herculean efforts for Newberry’s offense, they still came up short in the game.

Chapin got the ball to start the game and drove right down the field for a touchdown. Newberry punted on their first offensive drive, but their defense got a stop to give them the ball right back.

Caldwell connected with Isaiah Glymph for a long 56-yard reception that put the Bulldogs inside of the five-yard line and had them knocking on the door of the end zone. Unfortunately, they couldn’t punch it in for six and settled for a field goal to make the score 7-3.

The Eagles put together a long scoring drive at the end of the first quarter that ended with a one-yard touchdown run by Cole Martin. The home team went up 14-3 going into the second quarter.

Newberry opened the second quarter with a good offensive drive that lead to points. Caldwell found the end zone on a quarterback keeper from three yards out to close the deficit. The Bulldogs found themselves trailing just 14-9.

The last eight minutes of the second quarter became a shootout between the two rival schools.

Chapin got things going with a quick drive that ended with 25-yard touchdown reception by Khalen Bostick. Newberry answered with a 51-yard touchdown reception by Cash Brown from Caldwell. Brown made three defenders miss in the middle of the field and then turned on the jets to find his way in for six points. Chapin still lead 21-16 at this point.

The Bulldogs came out with Bryce Satterwhite under center at quarterback and he found Levy for 60-plus yard touchdown through the air. Levy showed off his dynamic speed with his yards after catch. It gave Newberry their first lead 23-21.

The Eagles reclaimed the lead with a long touchdown reception of their own from Bostick. He caught a deep pass and took it 52 yards for a touchdown. They now lead 28-23.

Newberry had a great drive to end the half and set themselves up to possibly get some points before halftime. Levy caught another deep ball for 49 yards that put the Bulldogs inside the five-yard line with about 12 seconds left in the half. Caldwell clocked the ball with seemingly two seconds left on the clock, but the referees inexplicably called the half over.

“It was a criticial drive because it was a plus one situation. We wanted to score before we went into the half and come out in the third quarter with that first drive and score again. So, it’s crucial in a game and pretty much a knockout punch if you can get that score before the half and then get that score after the half,” said Bulldogs head coach Cedrick Jeter.

He continued, “As far as not getting that play, we had 12 seconds on the clock, ran a play and we were all set again at seven seconds and the official held it there then the clock ran from there. I can’t explain anything on the officiating side but I do know it hasn’t been equal. I am not going to make any excuses.”

Of course the Newberry sideline was mad, but they went into the half trailing 28-23.

The Bulldogs opened the second half with the ball and failed to get anything out of the drive. Chapin seized the moment and scored on the first play on their first offensive drive of the second half with 69-yard touchdown reception by Bostick to give them a 35-23 lead.

Both teams went scoreless for the remainder of the quarter, but Steven Joseph did come up with a interception in the end zone to halt a strong offensive series from the home team.

Chapin opened the fourth quarter with a good offensive series that ended with Martin getting into the end zone for his second score of the game. He caught a seven-yard touchdown pass.

The boys from the Berry didn’t go down without a fight and went on two long back-to-back scoring drives to climb back in the game. It started with surgical quarterback play from Caldwell as he picked Chapin’s defense apart by continuously to find Jamel Howse and his other receivers to pick up first downs. The Eagles were in prevent defense and had be burned deep enough in the game by the Bulldogs speedy receiving core.

Caldwell finished the drive with a three-yard touchdown run. The Bulldogs’ defense came up with a huge stop and Caldwell went back to work. He found Levy for a 31-yard reception to put them inside the 10-yard line. He finished the drive again himself with his third rushing touchdown of the night. Newberry trailed 42-37.

They attempted the onside kick, but couldn’t recover and that ended all hopes of their spirited comeback.

“I just told the kids that we are going to go 8-2 and make a playoffs run and this tough schedule at the start is going to prepare us for this playoffs run. I truly believe our guys compete at a high level and I am not going to back off my words. We gone keep working and it is what it is,” Jeter said.

The Bulldogs will be on the road again on next Friday to play Fairfield Central (3-1).

