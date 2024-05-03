WHITMIRE, S.C. — Whitmire (8-17, 6-4 region 2-1A) advances to the semi-finals of the district playoffs after a third inning explosion on offense. The Wolverines beat Ridge Spring-Monetta 14-4 to advance.

The Wolverines jumped out to an early 3-1 lead with Blake Stribble on the mound to start the game. The home team really got going at the plate in the bottom of the third inning. They were able to take advantage of some bad pitches and were patient at the plate to load the bases. Peyton Jones got an RBI single to bring in two runs. Stribble was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded that brought home another run.

Then, Crue Keller hit a RBI double to clear the bases for the home team and extend their lead. Whitmire was able to score 12 runs and held a 12-1 lead going into the fourth inning.

Whitmire was able to add two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and held a 14-1 lead going into the fifth inning.

The visitors showed some fight at the top of the fifth inning and were able to put three runs on the board and made the Wolverines use their bullpen some, but it still wasn’t enough.

“Well we got off to a really rough start this year. We had a lot of inexperience and had only one starter back. Our goal was to obviously make the playoffs, we felt like we could make the playoffs, but we wanted to do some damage in the playoffs,” said Wolverines head coach Chris Martin. “We got a little streak of getting wins in the playoffs. We really wanted to play at home and got this opportunity. It was a little frustrating at first but the kids just did what they were supposed to do.”

Whitmire will now hit the road for a playoffs matchup against Lewisville. Hopefully, the Wolverines can avenge a 12-2 loss against the Lions on April 30.

“We feel like we have a puncher’s chance going over there. We are going to give our best effort and we have a pitching plan ready………….We are looking forward to it and as long as we can keep our name on the bracket, that’s what we want to do,” said Martin.

The game is set to start at 11:00 a.m and the winner will advance to play Southside Christian in the championship round.

