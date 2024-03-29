NEWBERRY — Pickleball has inspired millions of devotees. According to the Association of Pickleball Professionals, roughly 36.5 million individuals played pickleball in 2022, and 45 percent of players who participated in a YouGov study conducted between August 2021 and August 2022 indicated they planned to play more pickleball in the coming six months than they had in the previous six months.

Pickleball is thriving, and that’s great news for those who love the game. Unfortunately, pickleball also has proven beneficial to orthopedic practices. A 2023 analysis from UBS estimated pickleball injuries could cost Americans nearly $400 million in 2023. Seniors are especially vulnerable to pickleball injuries, as a 2021 study published in the journal Injury Epidemiology found that 86 percent of emergency room visits related to pickleball injuries affected individuals 60 and older.

Injuries are a part of any sport, and pickleball is no different. Though there’s no foolproof method to guarantee pickleball players don’t get hurt playing the game they love, the following are some tips that can reduce injury risk.

· Gear up. Pickleball is a competitive sport, but there’s a tendency among some players, particularly novices, to take a casual approach to the game. Veteran players may know better, but anyone new to the game should be sure to wear the appropriate gear when playing. Athletic shoes with ample traction can reduce the likelihood that players will slip or fall. The right racket also can reduce risk for elbow injuries. The sporting goods experts at Dick’s Sporting Goods note that paddles should feature a light to medium weight, comfortable grip and a large sweet spot. The right paddle will be different for everyone, so novices are urged to speak to veteran players for advice on which paddle might be best for them.

· Embrace physical activity. Pickleball can be a great workout, and players can reduce their injury risk by embracing physical activity even when they are not playing. Leg exercises can help build lower body strength, but strength exercises that focus on the upper body also can reduce injury risk.

· Loosen up before playing. Taking the court right after getting out of the car is a recipe for injury. Arrive five to 10 minutes before a game and use that time to loosen up. A short walk and some subsequent stretches can help players make sure their bodies are not too tight to play. Some brief warm-up exercises and stretching can reduce muscle tension and make the body less vulnerable to injury.

· Hydrate before, during and after a game. The experts at Johns Hopkins Medicine note that water cushions the joints, which helps athletes maintain their flexibility. Flexibility can reduce injury risk, particularly in a sport like pickleball. The 2021 study published in Injury Epidemiology noted that 60 percent of pickleball injuries are sprains, strains or fractures. Remaining flexible can reduce athletes’ risk for sprains and strains. Johns Hopkins recommends adults consume between six and 12 ounces of water for every 20 minutes of sports play and to drink between 16 and 24 ounces afterward.

Pickleball is wildly popular, even though pickleball injuries are common. Players can embrace various strategies to reduce their injury risk.