NEWBERRY — Concussions happen with some regularity during car accidents and sporting events. People may think of concussions as minor injuries, but they are traumatic brain injuries that can have lasting effects.

The Mayo Clinic says a concussion can affect brain function and lead to symptoms like headache and problems with concentration, memory, balance, and coordination. Concussion can occur when a person receives a blow to the head or the head is violently shaken. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says this sudden movement causes the brain to bounce around or twist in the skull, creating chemical changes in the brain and sometimes stretching and damaging brain cells. Sometimes people lose consciousness during a concussion, but many times they do not. There is no specific medical test that will show a concussion, such as an MRI or X-ray. However, doctors use diagnostic tools and patient histories to determine if the brain was concussed. Sometimes one pupil of the eye may be dilated more than the other, which could be an indication of a structural brain injury.

The brain is complex, so many different symptoms may arise after a concussion. The Concussion Legacy Foundation says physical symptoms include balance issues, blurry vision, ringing in ears, and headaches. Some people experience sensitivity to light. Cognitive symptoms may involve memory issues, attention deficits, difficulty multitasking, and more. Some people experience sleep-related symptoms that include sleeping more or less than usual. It also is common for those with concussions to experience emotional issues like panic and anxiety, or even irritability.

Anyone who suffers a head injury should be immediately seen by a doctor. If a concussion is suspected, treatment typically involves getting plenty of rest, both sleep at night and naps or rest breaks during the day, says Johns Hopkins Medicine. A doctor will likely advise avoiding particular physical activities and sports during recovery, and may prescribe certain medicines if a headache is persistent.

Concussions require immediate medical attention. Repeated concussions can cause lasting brain injury.