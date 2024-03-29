NEWBERRY — Participating in youth sports can be a great way for children to develop various interpersonal skills and stay active. Routine physical activity is part of a healthy lifestyle, which can help reduce the rates of obesity and overweight among modern youths. However, participation in sporting activities is not without risk. It falls on coaches, leagues and parents to make youth sports as safe as possible for these young athletes.

According to Stanford Medicine Children’s Health, more than 3.5 million children ages 14 and younger get hurt each year while playing sports or participating in recreational activities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports high school athletes account for an estimated two million injuries, half a million doctor visits and 30,000 hospitalizations each year. A 2011 study of Canadian youth published in Science Direct found that 66 percent of injuries among young people between the ages of 12 and 19 were sports-related. In the face of such data, parents may be left wondering what can be done to reduce injuries.

Cross train for overuse injury prevention

The Canadian Strength & Conditioning Association says overtraining may be one contributor to these injuries. Overuse injuries involve repetitive strain placed on bones, tendons and ligaments, which differ from acute injuries that occur during a traumatic event. A 2009 study from the American College of Sports Medicine found the number of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstructions performed on children between the ages of three and 20 in New York increased by 100 percent between 1990 and 2009. The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia says ACL tears in children are not typically common compared to all injuries they suffer. However, they are more prevalent among youths who participate in organized sports that involve a lot of running, jumping, twisting, and pivoting. Children need to take breaks from sports to allow their bodies to recover and to incorporate variety into their activities through cross training to avoid repetitive strain on one area of the body. In addition, muscles that have had the chance to warm up are less vulnerable to overuse injuries.

Use proper technique

It is essential that young athletes be schooled in the proper techniques when engaging in physical activity. Coaches should make sure that athletes are employing the proper techniques before sending them into games.

Get the proper equipment

Protective equipment, such as helmets, pads, shoes, and more, are vital for injury prevention and should never be overlooked.

Listen to your body

Young athletes should not be advised to play through pain. Doing so can exacerbate any injuries and lead to more damage that may sideline an athlete for a long time, says Johns Hopkins Medicine. Less focus on being the best at all costs from coaches and parents may remove the pressure to play no matter what.

Although there is some risk of injury when playing sports, young athletes can reduce their chances of getting hurt if they are smart about sports play.