NEWBERRY – City utility staff received a visit Tuesday, March 19, from Gregg Griffin, general manager of the Bamberg Board of Public Works. Griffin presented several staff members with a plaque in appreciation of mutual aid assistance following a recent tornado that affected their community.

The plaque reads, “In appreciation for responding to our restoration needs in the City of Bamberg S.C. on January 9, 2024, in the wake of a F2 Tornado, the Bamberg Board of Public Works recognizes City of Newberry Utilities for an extraordinary effort in assisting our crews to restore power to our citizens in a timely fashion! No injuries or loss of life was experienced, and the community would like to express their thanks to everyone who made this possible!”

The plaque was signed by Griffin, their board chairman and commissioners.

Mutual aid was coordinated through the South Carolina Association of Municipal Power Systems (SCAMPS) and the City of Newberry was fully reimbursed by Bamberg BPW for all expenses incurred.

“Our utility has had to call on mutual aid assistance in the past to respond to emergency events and I am glad that we were able to assist a fellow utility during their time of need,” said City of Newberry Utility Director, Tim Baker.