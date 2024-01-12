NEWBERRY — The South Carolina High School League recently announced all-state and all-region selections for the 2023 football season. Newberry High School have five players selected to all-region and all-state teams for the 2A region 4.

Sophomore wide receiver Jamel Howse Jr. was selected to all-region and all-state. The 6-foot-4 mismatch on the outside led the Bulldogs in receiving yards(701) and receiving touchdowns(9) in the regular season.

Junior linebacker Jared Acosta got the nod for his second consecutive all-region and all-state selections. He led the Bulldogs in total tackles(92) as well for the second season in a row.

Junior defensive back and wide receiver Isaiah Glymph was an all-region selection. He played a lot of snaps on both sides of the ball, but he made his impact as a defender. The long, athletic defender finished the year with over 35 total tackles, one interception and four tackles for loss.

Senior tight end Noah Mills was an all-region selection. His leadership ability and sure hands was a big part of the Bulldogs’ success this season. He was second on the team during the regular season in receiving yards(372) and receiving touchdowns(3).

Last but not least, sophomore quarterback and defensive back Kenton Caldwell was an all-state selection. This sensational sophomore took over the starting quarterback position about midway through the season and propelled the Bulldogs’ offense. His ability to make plays with his legs and arms really turned things around for his team.

Caldwell finished the regular season with over 1,000 total yards and 12 total touchdowns. He also scored two touchdowns and a game clinching interception in their first round playoffs win.

Congratulations to all five student-athletes and good luck on the 2024 season!

