See who needs improvement, trending upwards or spiraling down, in the first half of the season

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — The first half of the basketball season is now behind us with the year 2023 gone and 2024 is here! The girls’ basketball season is off to a great start and will get better as region play is upon us. The Observer sports’ staff saw a ton of action in the first half of the season, and has decided to give out mid-season report cards to every squad.

Mid-Carolina (9-2)

The lady Rebels got off to a hot start this season after dropping their first game of the year to Clinton. They then proceeded to win six straight games and roll into the second half of the season on three game winning streak. Mid-Carolina is averaging 48.8 points per game with BreA Boyd(11.5 ppg) and Addie Bowers(10.7 ppg) as their leading scorers. Defensively, the lady Rebels have held six opponents under 20 points and three of those opponents didn’t score in double-digits.

Mid-Carolina will open region play at home against Ninety Six on Jan.12 and their big matchup against Newberry on Jan.16.

Mid-Season Grade: A-

Newberry (5-5)

The lady Bulldogs are a young squad that are figuring things out as the season moves along. They took their worst loss of the season on Dec. 19 to Chapin, but still has found some success in the first half of the season. Sophomore Daizee Williams is leading the way with 11.3 ppg.

Newberry had a good showing in the Bennie Bennett Holiday Classic Tournament. They had wins against Columbia and Whitmire in the tournament. Now, they will look ahead to region play. Their first region game will be at home against Ninety Six on Jan.9.

Mid-Season Grade: B+

Whitmire (0-10, 0-2 region 2-A)

The youth of the lady Wolverines have led to plenty of growing pains on the court this season. This young squad has only one senior and one junior on their roster which has led to the struggles on offense. They played their best game in the season opener against Newberry Academy on the road. Senior Imari Brown is leading the Wolverines scoring with 8 ppg. They open up region play on Jan.5 against Ware Shoals on the road.

Mid-Season Grade: C-

Newberry Academy (3-7, 0-2 SCISA region 5-A)

The lady Eagles have a bit of their own youth movement going on with their young roster. Sophomore Khloe Cheeks is leading the way for the young squad and will hopefully carry them into a strong second half of the season. They open up region play and the second half of their season on the road against King Academy on Jan.5.

Mid-Season Grade: B-

Newberry College (4-8, 2-2 SAC)

The lady Wolves were up and down in the first half of the season, but found a way to get two conference wins. Unfortunately, they ended 2023 with two straight losses. They will look to regroup and climb up the South Atlantic Conference standings in the second half of the season.

As a team, the lady Wolves are averaging 61.8 ppg and giving up 68 ppg. Junior Center April Rummery-Lamb is averaging 14.3 ppg(leads team) and 5.8 rpg(second on the team).

Mid-Season Grade: B-

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews