PROSPERITY, S.C. — Mid-Carolina(5-9) snapped a three game losing streak after beating Emerald(7-10) 62-44 on Friday night.

The Rebels entered the contest trying to get back into the win column. They got to a hot start and held a 15-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. The visitors got things going in the second quarter and scored 16 points as a team to climb back into the game.

The Vikings still trailed 30-23 going into halftime. Mid-Carolina really cranked up there defensive efforts in the second half to build their league.

The Rebels outscored the Vikings 32-21 in the second half. They held the visitors to 11 points in the third quarter and 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Jacob Clark had a season-high and game high of 27 points. He also added a running one-hand dunk to put the exclamation mark on the Rebels fifth win of the season.

Mid-Carolina will have a week off and be back in action on Friday, Jan.12 to face off against Ninety Six to open up region play. The game is set to tip-off at 7:30 p.m. and the Rebels will look to turn their season around with a healthy roster.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews