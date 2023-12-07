WHITMIRE — The Whitmire(2-1) boys’ varsity basketball team got their first win at home against Riverwalk Academy(0-3) on Tuesday, Dec. 5th. The Wolverines defeated the Lions 54-42.

The home team came out desperate to shake off the blowout road loss against Lewisville in their last game and their defense led the way in the opening quarter against the Lions. They held them to just two points in the first quarter.

The Lions offense got going in the second quarter and they scored 19 points. Whitmire still held a 24-21 lead going into the half though.

The Wolverines then put everything together in the third quarter to build up a double-digit lead, which was enough to hold off the visitors.

Whitmire was able to play some of their bench players in the fourth quarter and rest some starters as they get ready for part two of their showdown against Newberry Academy on Wednesday evening at home. It also helped that they built a big lead and was able to maintain it because the Wolverines had four key players in foul trouble with two of them fouling out of the game.

Kayshaun Schumpert, starting point guard, finished the game with 10 points. Aidan Davis led the Wolverines in scoring with 18 points.

“Our defense has been a little consistent throughout these first games but offense is still not there yet. If we make shots we would be a lot better basketball team but I guess every coach in the state could say that[laughing]. We just got to hit our shots. We are getting open looks but just got to hit the shots,” said Wolverines’ head coach Noah Armstrong.

Wolverines’ head coach also talked about the much anticipated rematch between Newberry Academy and Whitmire.

“This being my first year, I really didn’t know what to expect going into that first game against them. We kind of know what they got now and know how to adjust to it,” said Armstrong. “Seeing what players they try to go to on offense and ways we can attack them on offense. Just kind of being a little bit more familiar with who they are and what they are trying to do gives us a little bit of an advantage.”

The Eagles will look to get revenge on the Wolverines home court when the two face each other again on Wednesday evening. The varsity girls game will tip-off at 6:oo p.m. and the boys are set to get things going at 7:30 p.m.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews