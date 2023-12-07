WHITMIRE — The Newberry Academy girls’ basketball team completed the season sweep against Whitmire on Wednesday evening. The lady Eagles(2-3) defeated the lady Wolverines(0-3) 30-16 on the road.

The two teams faced off again for the second time in six days and the lady Eagles got the best of the lady Wolverines yet again. It was back-and-forth in the first half like it was for the entire first game but Newberry Academy showed their dominance.

The lady Eagles were coming off a tough road loss against Richard Winn Academy on Tuesday evening and needed everyone to pinch to avoid back-to-back losses in the early parts of the season. They just got that with a balanced attack across the board.

They visitors held a slim 15-9 at the half but were able to hold the home team to just seven points in the second half. They were able to secure 39 rebounds and get 18 steals as a team. They also held the lady Wolverines’ guard Imari Brown in check this time around.

“We had a game last night and our girls were tired already. So, I told our girls ‘we just got to push through, that’s what athletes do,’” said lady Eagles’ head coach Kate Cheeks. “We are a very young team and I know that’s hard for younger teams to get that mentality, but that’s what we really have been focus on. Our two words are energy and effort, and if they can do that then the scoreboard can speak for itself.”

Jayla Williams and Anna Lombardo finished with eight points each for Newberry Academy. Khloe Cheeks and Tori Mink had six points a piece as well.

As for the lady Wolverines, they just couldn’t get things going on offense in the second half and fell short. Their youth and inexperience reared its ugly head and they still are in search for the first win in the early part of the season.

“After the lost we took last Friday, I explained to them we had to play harder defense. Their defense was a whole lot better tonight than it was the last two games and I am proud of them,” said Whitmire’s head coach Maurice Wyatt.

He also explained how proud of the effort his second unit showed and said, “I had to them some experience because they are our future and once they start getting better, look out for us!”

Whitmire will be back on home their home floor to take on Brashier Middle College Charter at 6:00p p.m. on Dec.8th.

The lady Eagles will hit the road again on Dec.8th to take on Our Lady of the Rosary ion Greenville, S.C.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews