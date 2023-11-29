PROSPERITY, S.C. — The lady Rebels of Mid-Carolina(0-1) opened their 2023 season opener at home against Clinton(3-0) on Tuesday, Nov.28th and fell 48-26.

The full court pressure was too much to handle for the lady Rebels. They got down early in the game and couldn’t find a way to fight back.

The lady Red Devils led 27-15 at halftime and didn’t take their foot off the gas. They cranked up the defensive pressure and forced the lady Rebels to commit 15 or more turnovers in the game.

The visiting team built a 41-26 lead about midway through the fourth quarter and held the home team scoreless in the fourth quarter. Also, outscored the lady Rebels 21-11 in the second half.

Despite the bad outing as a team, Brea Boyd scoring a game-high 13 points to keep her team hanging around for two and half quarters.

“I knew it was going to be a tough task going against team like Clinton. They are very deep, very athletic and very fast. It was our first game and they’ve already played twice. We can’t simulate what they do in practice,” said Rebels head coach Gary Wilbanks. “I knew we would struggle a little bit, but we got better as the game went on. That is definitely something we got to prepare better for.”

Wilbanks also mentioned after the game that he loved how his team fought hard. This game was a great early season test for the lady Rebels. They will be back in action on Nov.30 against Union County at home. Game is set to tip-off at 5:00 p.m.

