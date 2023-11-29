GREENWOOD, S.C. — The Newberry Academy girl’s basketball(0-1) team fell 33-8 to Greenwood Christian Academy in a their season opener on Nov. 20th.

The lady Eagles couldn’t get anything going on offense in their first road test of the season. Both teams struggled shooting the ball, but Newberry Academy couldn’t throw it in the ocean. They shot 14% from the field and couldn’t make a three-point field goal or a free throw.

Also, the lady Eagles committed 19 turnovers because of their struggles with the full court pressure from the lady Hawks. Despite the tough loss in their opener, the lady Eagles grabbed 37 rebounds. Hopefully, their offense will show up in their next contest against cross-town rivals Whitmire on Nov.30th at home.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews