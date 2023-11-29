PROSPERITY, S.C. — Mid-Carolina boys’ basketball played their second game of the season at home against Clinton on Tuesday, Nov.28th at 7:30 p.m. The Red Devils(1-0) athleticism was too much to handle for the Rebels(0-2) and they fell 53-33.

The Rebels entered the game looking to pick up their first win of the season after falling to Wilson Hall on Nov.21. They also had to try to get that first win without starting junior point guard Tymarion Floyd.

The two teams couldn’t put the ball in the basket for the first quarter and a half, but the intensity was high on both sides. The Red Devils full court pressure would eventually start to take its toll on the Rebels about halfway through the second quarter and the visiting team didn’t let up.

They forced three turnovers on three consecutive possessions to build a comfortable late in the second quarter. Red Devils starting point guard Tushawan Richardson put the team on his back. He led the charge as the visitors outscored the home team 18 to five in the second quarter.

Richardson knocked down a big three-pointer as time expired in the second quarter. He also had the play of the game when he found Devin Swindler for an alley-oop on a fast break after a turnover in the midst of their second quarter surge.

The Red Devils led 27-13 at halftime and kept it rolling in the second half. The Rebels were able to hang around from three quarters thanks to the sharp shooting of Kaden Myers, who finished with a team-high 17 points and knocked down four huge three-pointers.

Overall, the full court pressure was just too much to handle for the shorthanded Rebels. They have now started the season with back-to-back losses by 20 or more points.

“We were a little bit shorthanded tonight. Our starting point guard is out with the flu. So, we had some trouble handling that pressure and just as the game went on, we kind of wore down a little bit and those turnovers really bit us.,” said Rebels head coach Kevin Winch. “I am proud of our guys the way they battled and fought until the end. They showed a lot of heart tonight even though the score was bit lopsided.”

Winch also talked about the challenge of controlling the game against a much more athletic Clinton team that likes to get up and down the floor.

“It’s tough and always a challenge. Our game plan against a team like that is to always slow it down, control the pace, move the ball, get good shots and look inside,” said Winch. “But, when you got an athletic, strong, physical team that is always difficult. We kind of fell into that trap of playing their game tonight instead of our game.”

The Rebels coach also gave a shootout to junior guard/forward Jemarian Dewalt for stepping up. Dewalt numbers weren’t great, but he did all the same things that contributes to winning. He dove on the floor for loose balls, helped rebound and played hard on the defensive end.

Mid-Carolina will be at home again on Thursday, Nov.30 to face Union County. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 p.m.

