GREENWOOD, S.C. — Newberry Academy(0-1) boys’ basketball team tipped their season off on the road against Greenwood Christian(2-0). The Eagles fell 42-34 in a hard fought battle on Monday, Nov. 20th.

Hawks’ starting guard Ty Kennedy was too much to handle for the Eagles. The sophomore guard knocked down three huge shots from three, including a huge three-pointer in the fourth quarter to halt a late game push from Newberry Academy. In addition to scoring in double figures, his 15 points were a team-high and he added three steals.

The Eagles struggled shooting the ball in this contest. They shot 34 % from the field, 12% from the three-point line and 45% from the free-throw line. They also were slightly out rebounded 26-23.

Newberry Academy will be back in action with two games this week with a road matchup against Oconee Christian Academy on Wednesday and their first home game against Whitmire on Friday, Nov. 30th.

