AIKEN, S.C. — The Mid-Carolina Rebels(2-8, 2-4 region) saw their playoff run quickly come to an end on Friday night with a 47-6 road loss to Silver Bluff(7-3, 3-2 region).

The Rebels’ offense struggled all season to put points on the scoreboard and that trend continued in the playoffs. They limped into the season and will limp out of it as well. The injuries really took a toll on this roster, but a lot of young players got tons of experience, which should help them moving forward.

Despite a losing record, the Rebels managed to get into the playoffs behind two key region wins over Columbia and Eau Claire.

Their notable losses will be: two-way star Nolan Palmore, running back Zylan Agnew, tight end Connor Cromer, Marzavis Gallman and Rankel Coleman. On the bright side, their young guys will have plenty of game reps and will be ready for bigger roles in 2024.

