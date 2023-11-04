ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. — Whitmire(5-5, 1-3 region) faced Calhoun County(9-1, 5-1 region) in the first round of the playoffs and saw their season come to a disappointing end after a 62-0 road loss.

The Saints dominated the game from start to finish and never looked back. They held a 35-0 lead at halftime over the Wolverines and kept their feet on the gas in the second half. This was the second shutout of the season for the Wolverines.

Their high-powered offense slowed down in the back half of the season due to injuries and lack of depth. They only scored six points over the last three weeks of the season, including the playoffs.

“I ain’t never been so proud of a group of kids in my life. The season didn’t end the way we wanted to but we accomplished a lot of good things this year and did some things here that haven’t been down in awhile. Our guys fought to the very end but we threw a couple of interceptions and didn’t convert when we had the chances too,” said Wolverines’ head coach Andrew Campbell.

Whitmire will be looking to replace a talented group of seniors that graduate this season. Ricky Hamilton, Tre Cromer, Aiden Davis, Ashton Nelson, Wyatt Harsha, Omarre Epps, Zayne Gibson, Ty Sligh and Dierrius Dawkins will all graduate this spring.

Congratulations to the Wolverines on making the playoffs and a successful season, despite the bitter ending.

